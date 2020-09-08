Larna Lewis Humpherys passed away Monday, September 7 2020 from natural causes at her daughter’s home in Providence, Utah.

Larna was born November 22, 1934 in Paris, Idaho. She was the eldest daughter of Eldon Warren and Effie LaVern Sprouse Lewis.

Larna attended schools in Paris and graduated from Fielding High School in 1953. She worked for Bear Lake County for over 40 years in a variety of positions.

She married her eternal companion, C. Wayne Humpherys on November 22, 1954. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple and were married for 62 ½ years.

Larna was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings throughout her life.

Wayne and Larna have three children, Allan (Kelly) Humpherys of Eskridge, Kansas, LaNae (Troy) Sterr of Providence, Utah and Karen Briand of Montpelier, Idaho. Eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Larna’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. Summers were spent camping with family. She loved to knit and crochet and knitted several sweaters for loved ones and made sure each of her grandchildren had a crocheted afghan that she had made.

She did everything she could to keep up on current technology so that she could stay involved with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She could always be found playing on her tablet.

Larna loved doing genealogy work and spent endless days and hours compiling an in-depth individual family history for each of her children and grandchildren. It was important to her that they knew their ancestry. She also volunteered in the Bear Lake Family History Center in Montpelier for several years.

Larna is survived by her 3 children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and one sister, Carla (Jerry) Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, her sister Carolyn Bird, her sister ElDean Ryer and a great-granddaughter, Kabrie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the LDS Chapel in Paris, Idaho with a viewing one prior to the services.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Symbii Home Health and Hospice for their kind attentive care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.