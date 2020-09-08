MaryLou Jensen Jensen

MaryLou Jensen, 92, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at the Heritage Home in Preston, Idaho.

She was born at home on August 30, 1928 in Holbrook, Idaho to Henry Andreas and Elvira Caroline Mortensen. MaryLou had a wonderful childhood growing up as the youngest of 13 children, living in Holbrook and later Oxford, Idaho. She was a clever young girl, a very studious student, and talented clarinet player.

After graduating from West Side High School she married her sweetheart Earl V. Jensen on November 29, 1947. They were sealed in the Logan Temple. Six daughters and one son were born to them, and they raised and nurtured their family in Fairview, Idaho.

MaryLou was a very welcoming, kind and loving mother and friend to all who knew her. She loved caring for her family and dedicated most of her days to doing all she could for them. She did mountains of laundry, fixed countless meals, made homemade bread often, and put up thousands of jars of pickles, vegetables, and fruits each year. Her family loved her delicious divinity during the holidays. She always had a meal ready for whoever stopped by her home. Sitting around the kitchen table talking was a joy to anyone that was lucky enough to be there

MaryLou’s family was everything to her. Not only was she an amazing example as a wonderful homemaker, she encouraged her children to develop their talents by supporting them in piano and dance lessons, sports and other school activities, and 4-H clubs, often joining them as the leader of their club. A messy kitchen at county fair time didn’t ruffle her as she watched her children cooking up creations for the many competitions. She belonged to K-Anns and DUP and enjoyed square dancing groups with Earl.

She had a great love of reading and visited the library with her children and often read the books they brought home. In her later years she spent hours listening to books on tape. Another one of MaryLou’s favorite activities was using her hands to sew beautiful cross stitched items and ragtime quilts for her children and grandchildren.

MaryLou was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a firm testimony of and taught her children of the reality and atonement of Jesus Christ. She lived and exemplified her beliefs by willingly serving in any calling she was asked to fulfill throughout the years. She and Earl officiated as workers in the Logan Temple and also served in the St. George Temple. They also served a mission in the Philippines.

When she wasn’t at home MaryLou was a keen adventurer and traveler with Earl. They traveled the globe and visited many countries in Europe, Japan, Scandinavia, Brazil, and Egypt. Hawaii was a favorite destination, they had many trips there. They rarely missed an opportunity to travel to see family and attended milestone family events whenever they could.

MaryLou also loved camping. She and Earl were campground hosts after retirement. Every year since 1979, when they launched their family reunion, she looked forward to that year’s camping escapade. They named their annual gatherings M.E.P. (MaryLou and Earl’s Posterity), and their family call themselves Meppers. Each person born or married into the family receives a number and cherished Mep coin. At the time of her passing there are 172 meppers! She delighted in gathering with her posterity, playing games, visiting and especially loved holding the new babies.

She was a competitive game player and it was hard to beat her in a round of Oh Heck. She was also an avid UTAH JAZZ fan. She knew all the players by name.

On the 5th of July 2014 she lost the love of her life, her dear husband Earl. She has missed him dearly these last 6 years and is surely rejoicing to be reuniting with her eternal partner. To date their posterity includes 7 children, 36 grandchildren and 91 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister Maxine Johnson, a resident of Preston, Idaho, her children Carolyn (Charles) Moulton of Newdale, Idaho; Phyllis (Adel) Ali of Cairo, Egypt; Beverly (Lon) Ricks of Newdale, Idaho; Patricia (Ted) Haws of Eagar, Arizona; Erlene (Kevin) Torgrimson of Newdale, Idaho; LuJean (David) Young of Preston, Idaho; Jared Earl (Karen) Jensen of Cub River, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, her husband Earl V. Jensen;, a grandson, Jeremy Ricks, and two great-grandson twins, Braydon and Andrew Kent.

Special thanks to the staff of the Heritage Home and Symbii Hospice for the sweet and loving care given our Mother.

Funeral Services and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 11:30am. Interment will be in the Fairview Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.