PHOTO GALLERY: Cache Valley Wind Damage Sept. 8, 2020

Written by Eric Frandsen
September 8, 2020

High winds early Tuesday morning downed trees and caused structural damage throughout Northern Utah, knocking out power and cancelling some schools. Below is a gallery of pictures of damage caused by the winds, submitted by Rod Boam and Cache Valley Daily readers

1 Comment

  • KA September 8, 2020 at 10:33 am Reply

    Ugh. Those poor people with the broken windshield!

