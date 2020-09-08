High winds early Tuesday morning downed trees and caused structural damage throughout Northern Utah, knocking out power and cancelling some schools. Below is a gallery of pictures of damage caused by the winds, submitted by Rod Boam and Cache Valley Daily readers
PHOTO GALLERY: Cache Valley Wind Damage Sept. 8, 2020
1 Comment
Ugh. Those poor people with the broken windshield!