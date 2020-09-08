Preliminary hearing set for man arrested for string of burglaries

Booking photo for Logan L. Clegg (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 24-year-old transient man charged in connection to a string of burglaries. Logan L. Clegg was arrested Aug. 29 and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Clegg participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged two counts of theft, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; and five misdemeanors.

Prosecutors allege Clegg broke into a local sporting goods store on July 23. He reportedly stole two firearms.

On Aug. 29, deputies were called to a residence where the suspect was attempting to break in. He was in possession of one of the stolen firearms that was loaded.

During Monday’s hearing, public defender Mike McGinnis asked the court to lower Clegg’s bail. He argued that his client had worked in Cache Valley previously and only has a small criminal history.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck refused McGinnis’ request and left bail at $26,000. She also scheduled the preliminary hearing for Sept. 15, when she will review the evidence and determine whether Clegg is bound over for trial.

Clegg didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com