October 23, 1966 – September 4, 2020 (age 53)



Robert James Rummel 53, of Preston, Idaho passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, in a local care facility.

Bobby was born October 23, 1966, in Phoenix Arizona, the son of Joseph James Rummel and Ryma Haru Everhardt.

No funeral services will be conducted at this time.

