Tuesday’s Utah Department of Health report shows 326 new COVID-19 positive tests, 11 in the Bear River district

Aurora Golden-Appleton adjusts her face mask as she chats with Rylin Green, both of Provo, as they sit outside Joe Vera's Mexican Restaurant in downtown Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP)

LOGAN – Hospitalizations are down, the rate of testing is down and the seven-day rolling average of positive tests is up to 420 a day as the state health department announced Tuesday that 326 new positive coronavirus tests were recorded in the last 24 hours.

There were just 3,604 people tested since Monday. The last seven days an average of 4,404 new tests a day were conducted statewide.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.3 percent.

The Bear River Health Department reported 11 positive cases in northern Utah Tuesday with eight in Cache County and three in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,694 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,225 in Cache County and 458 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,694 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,394 are described as recovered.

There is one COVID patient from the district hospitalized, a Cache County resident.

There have been 55,359 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 46,722 are considered recovered.

The have been 424 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is one more than Monday.

There were 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday. The total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic is 3,242.

As of Tuesday 695,347 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 33,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 385 COVID deaths in the state with 60 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.