Utah Women & Leadership Project hosts Fall women’s leadership forum

Utah State University’s Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP), in conjunction with USU Extension, hosts the Fall Women’s Leadership Forum, “Exploring the Intersectionality of Race and Gender,” Friday, Sept. 18, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The discussion about race and gender in America, and in Utah, specifically, will be moderated by Susan Madsen, the inaugural Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership in USU’s Huntsman School of Business. Panelists include Michelle Love-Day, consultant for the Jordan School District Educational Language Services; LaShawn Williams, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and assistant professor at Utah Valley University; Christy Glass, professor of sociology and interim director for the Center for Intersectional Gender Studies and Research at USU; and Sui Lang L. Panoke, international trainer, consultant and founder of Rethink International.

Madsen said that although 2020 will be known as the year of the global pandemic, it will also be recognized as the year of a dramatic shift in the discussion of race in America.

“This dialogue also builds on the ongoing discussion of women’s equity propelled by the #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo movements, which have placed a spotlight on enduring racial and gender inequalities in the U.S.,” she said.

Panel members will discuss the experiences of women and girls of color and how they navigate politics, the workplace, education and mental health services. They will also discuss the roles of power and identity and how they contribute to the experience of marginalization and oppression for many women. And finally, the discussion will include how to challenge race and gender norms, break stereotypes, empower each other, learn to celebrate similarities and differences and act in ways that respect and benefit everyone.

To register for the free forum, click here, or visit usu.edu/uwlp and click events.