Wind knocks out power and cancels schools, delays others

LOGAN — Gusting winds have knocked out power to more than 9000 customers and delayed schools Tuesday morning. The winds began Monday evening and continued overnight, blowing from the north.

Cache County School District’s public information officer Tim Smith said South Cache Middle School, along with Lincoln, Greenville, North Park, Cedar Ridge, Wellsville, Mountainside and River Heights elementary schools were closed for the day. All other schools in the district were starting two hours late. Several schools were without power and the delay will allow crews time to restore electricity to those buildings. AM kindergarten and preschool was cancelled.

Due to power outages caused by high winds last night, all CCSD school start times and bus times will be delayed by two hours today. — Cache County School District (@CacheDistrict) September 8, 2020

Logan City School officials reported power on at all schools in the district. They were planning on a regular (soft schedule) for all classes.

Thomas Edison South Charter School will begin at 10 a.m. Kindergarten at the charter school has been cancelled. Fast Forward Charter High School will only have afternoon classes today. Morning classes will take place online only. InTech Collegiate High School is planning a normal schedule today.

As of 8:30 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power reports 9,189 homes and businesses are without power. Crews are working on restoring electricity.

Logan Light and Power crews are working on repairs on multiple service lines in the city. Crews were asking citizens to be patient as they work through the outages.

Logan L&P crews are working on repairs on multiple service lines. Please be patient as we all work through these outages. — City of Logan (@cityoflogan) September 8, 2020

Officers and deputies spent the early morning hours responding to multiple calls of downed trees and limbs. Several roads were also closed temporarily because of power lines that fell across them.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen reported multiple power lines down in Hyrum and 20 or more large trees. 600 E. in Hyrum was also closed because down lines and trees.

The Sports Academy and Racquet Club also closed temporarily because of the power outage. They were not able to estimate when they would reopen.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning for the area, in effect until noon. The strongest gust recorded in Cache Valley was 63 mph on Crow Mountain, between Smithfield and Richmond. The recording station at Utah State University reported 57 mph gusts overnight. Snow was also reported in Logan Canyon, US-89, from Franklin Basin to the summit.

The Utah Highway Patrol restricted semi travel in Box Elder, Weber and Davis counties after several trucks were blown over due to the high winds in the area. They also reported several trees and low power lines partially blocking highways & interstates in the area.

