Cache Valley Media Group to hold 2020 Fall Job Fair

HYDE PARK – If you’re looking to find a job or make a career change, you may want to visit the 2020 Fall Job Fair. The event has been organized by the Cache Valley Media Group and will be held at Castle Manor at 170 W. 3900 N. in Hyde Park on Thursday, September 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks will be required for entry and social distancing measures will be enforced.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many members of the community have been furloughed or forced to find other employment. At the same time, some industries have had a hard time keeping up with the demand for their products or services and need more help. With over 20 different employers expected to be in attendance, this could be a great opportunity to connect with recruiters and start a new career.

You can sign up for event reminders by joining the 2020 Fall Job Fair event on Facebook. Any companies interested in securing a table at the 2020 Fall Job Fair can contact the Cache Valley Media Group at (435) 752-1390.