Grace Leona Peters Seber, 84, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home in Corinne, Utah.

Grace was born June 5, 1936 in Brigham City, Utah a daughter of Irene Rose Rader Peters and William Everett Peters.

She attended Corinne Elementary and Box Elder High School.

Grace married her sweetheart Carl LeeRoy Seber on November 12, 1954 in Corinne, Utah. Together they built a life they loved. They were married for 66 wonderful years; she must be thrilled to be back in his loving arms.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Grace spent many of her working years as a cook at Bert’s Café in Brigham City, where she made many friends and greeted them with a smile and a warm meal. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, and going for rides with family, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with LeeRoy and their family at the cabin.

Grace us survived by her children: William (Bill) and Pam Seber, Lori and Dave Littlefield, Todd and Tory Seber, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with whom she loved with all her heart.

She is preceded in death by her sweetheart LeeRoy Seber, her parents, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00am at the Corinne 2nd Ward Chapel, 2325 North 4000 West, Corinne, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the Church.

Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and to follow social distancing.

Interment will be in the Corinne Cemetery.

Special thanks to T.J. Bailey and her beloved neighbors Kenny and Kathy Phillips and Tony and Lani Walton for all the support they have showed her.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.