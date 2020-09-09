Idaho tax revenues blow past expectations for August

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s state revenues for August blew past predictions for the second consecutive month. State budget analysts on Tuesday said Idaho’s state tax revenues came in $37 million over forecasts.

The state is looking at a potential $500 million in surplus tax revenue for the fiscal year that started in July. Republican Gov. Brad Little says the latest numbers bode well for his plan to reopen the economy while handling the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But he says he’s viewing the numbers cautiously because they might reflect a temporary influx of federal coronavirus emergency money. He also says the flu season and startup of schools could strain healthcare capacity.