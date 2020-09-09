September 22, 1923 – September 7, 2020 (age 96)

Kenneth Roundy Cardon, age 96, of Benson, Utah passed away Monday September 7, 2020.

He was born September 22, 1923 to Hyrum Michael Cardon and Esther Isabelle Roundy. He married Alice Joy Seamons on September 22, 1944 in the Logan Temple.

Kenneth grew up working on the family dairy farm and later partnered with his parents and brother in its operation. He graduated from North Cache High School and attended what is now Utah State University. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and participated with the Utah Honor Flight in Washington D.C. honoring veterans. He served in the Utah State Legislature from 1956 to 1958.

Kenneth worked diligently to establish a successful and well known insurance business. He received many recognition’s and awards for his outstanding performance as a representative and a leader. He was a county officer on the Farm Bureau Federation. He was President of the Utah State Soil Conservation and served on the National Board of Directors for that organization.

Kenneth was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities including Bishop, on the high council, in the presidency of a University Stake and as executive secretary. He and Alice served together in the Connecticut Hartford Mission, the Manila Philippines Temple Mission, the Nauvoo Illinois Temple and as Temple officiators for 15 years in the Logan Temple.

Kenneth lived a life of service. He shared his talents, time and money to any good cause within his reach of influence. He was a very hard worker all of his life and showed by his example the fulfillment of personal initiative. He was an avid reader, and has a vast knowledge in a wide range of subjects. He had a great sense of humor and the ability to involve others in conversation. He is admired and loved by all that know him.

Kenneth is survived by his sister Nada, children; Sidney (Nancy), Joy (Mike) Reyes, Marlin (Akemi), Gaye (Vic) Lee, Allan (Jan), and Kent (Karen); 23 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 10 (soon to be 12) great-great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was proceeded in death by his beautiful wife 59 days prior, his parents, and siblings Margaret, Doyle, Neva, Beth and Wayne.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00am in the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah. Masks and social distancing are required. Folding chairs and water are recommended.

There will be a viewing from 9:00 – 10:00am prior to the service at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center, Logan, Utah.

The funeral service will be zoomed live by clicking here.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund in his honor.

