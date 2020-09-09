Robert James “Bobby” Rummel (updated)

October 23, 1966 – September 4, 2020 (age 53)



Robert James “Bobby” Rummel, 53, of Preston, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, September 4, 2020.

Bobby was born on October 23, 1966, in Phoenix Arizona, the son of Joseph James Rummel and Rhyma Haru Everhart. He was able to spend his life with his family. He lived in Phoenix, and Rimrock Arizona before moving with his family to Preston, where he lived the remainder of his life.

Bobby was a sweet-natured person who was autistic and non-verbal. His smile was great and when he was happy he made the best enthusiastic noises and liked his arms tickled. Because he was autistic and not able to communicate with words, he was able to communicate, show love and happiness with his smile, He loved the feel of textures such as smooth rocks. He also liked to listen and sway to music and look at his hand. He was a very special part of his family’s lives and he taught us to love in different ways.

His mother and father dedicated their lives to caring for Bobby and his extended family always supported and included him in their lives. They also received a lot of love and care through the programs, groups, and caregivers for autistic people. Bobby’s father was employed with the 107th TCS Arizona Air National Guard who welcomed Bobby’s special personality with loving arms and supported the family in any way needed.

Bobby is survived by his parents James and Rhyma Rummel of Preston, Idaho and his sister Rhyma Jo (Kelsey) Manning of Preston, Idaho. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A special thank you to Dr. Beckstead, Dr. Jeffers, the nurses, and the fabulous people of Franklin County Medical Center for their attentive and loving care. Thank you to Franklin County Funeral Home for their kind help.

No funeral services will be conducted at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.