Search and rescue crews locate the body of missing hiker in Logan Canyon

Photo of missing hiker believed to be in Right Hand Fork in Logan Canyon.

LOGAN — Search and rescue teams located the body of a 76-year-old man who had gone missing in the mountains east of Logan. The man reportedly went hiking by himself near Right Hand Fork Sunday and never returned.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck confirmed searchers found the hiker deceased around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is believed the man suffered a medical event, possibly a heart attack, just before passing away.

The man’s family called deputies Tuesday afternoon, reporting him missing. They said he was an avid hiker and often went on 3-5 mile hikes on the weekends. However, when he failed to attend a family gathering on Monday, they became concerned.

A deputy later located the hiker’s vehicle parked up Right Hand Fork. They began searching Tuesday evening until dark.

Wednesday, crews returned to the area. Teams on foot, horseback and motorbikes continued their search. A helicopter was also used to provide aerial support.

Peck said the man’s body was located in steep terrain and was hoisted out with the assistance of the helicopter. A medical autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Deputies suspect the man’s death was accidental and not suspicious.

Peck praised the efforts of search teams for locating the deceased hiker. He said, even though it wasn’t the outcome they wanted, it will at least allow the family to have closure and begin the grieving process.

will@cvradio.com