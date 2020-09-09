Search and rescue crews looking for missing hiker in Logan Canyon

Photo of missing hiker believed to be in Right Hand Fork in Logan Canyon.

LOGAN — Cache County Search and Rescue teams are looking for a 76-year-old man who is believed to have gone missing in the mountains east of Logan. The man reportedly went hiking by himself near Right Hand Fork Sunday and never returned.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said the man’s family called deputies Tuesday afternoon. They reported that he is an avid hiker and often goes on 3-5 mile hikes on the weekends. However, when he failed to attend a family gathering on Monday, the family became concerned.

“We had a deputy go up as we tried to determine a starting point because there are several areas up Logan Canyon he likes to hike,” said Peck. “The patrol deputy was given some information from the family that led us to his car, which was parked up Right Hand Fork. We started our search last night until darkness caused us to have to suspend our efforts around 11 p.m.”

The man’s family suspect he either started out doing Willows Trail or Steele Hollow. Several other hikers have reported to the family that they saw him around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Peck said searchers have set up a command center near Camp Lomia. They are focusing their efforts on several trails to the east.

“We know he has some trails that he likes to hike, but we have also received information that he likes to cut across country, which is complicating things because it may be that he is not on a trail. We are going back to those areas during the daylight and hitting the high probability areas first and areas he likes to go. We are trying to get a helicopter to be able to do an air search just to see if we can find any trace of him from above.”

The man is described as medium build, with gray hair and wearing glasses. He often wears cargo shorts, short sleeve shirt, and a full brim hat when hiking.

Peck said they have multiple teams searching for the man. They are not asking for volunteers right now.

“Right now we are not asking for volunteers because we have enough help with our search and rescue teams. We have guys up there on foot, on single-track, and then with a helicopter, I think we have a good group up there doing the best they can.”

Deputies do not consider the man’s disappearance suspicious and are not suspecting any foul-play. They are asking if anyone might have seen the man over the weekend to report it to the sheriff’s office.