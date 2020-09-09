UDOH mobile testing unit in Logan today with free COVID tests

LOGAN – The Utah Department of Health Mobile Testing Team will be in Logan offering free COVID-19 testing to anyone from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Cache County Fairgrounds.

Alex Drungil, Interim Director of the Bear River Health Department Epidemiology Division, said a similar test event about two months ago drew more than 150 patients and the testing team asked to return for a similar event.

Online registration is available and a link can be found at the Bear River Health Department’s social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. That allows those interested to sign up for an appointment time.

He said free testing is open to anyone in the community. Tests will be administered curbside.

Drungil said the goal is to have test results available 48 hours after the test.