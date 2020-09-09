Vandals spray paint swastikas on Box Elder County deputy vehicles

Swastika spray painted on Box Elder County deputy vehicle (Courtesy: Brigham City Police Department)

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help, identifying and apprehending those responsible for spray painting swastikas on several deputy vehicles. Most of the vandalism cases have reportedly occurred while the vehicles were parked unoccupied overnight.

The Brigham City Police Department posted a photo of one of the vehicles, showing a bright orange swastika, spray painted on the driver’s side door. The vandalism has occurred numerous times recently.

Detectives said most of the vehicles were visible to the public when they were vandalized. It is believed the suspects likely live in the local area.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Brigham City Police Department.

