Windstorm closes some test sites; 314 new positive cases recorded in Utah

Ryan Dupont, Utah State University Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering, collects sewage samples from the dorms at Utah State University Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Logan, Utah. About 300 students are quarantined to their rooms this week, but not because anyone got sick or tested positive. Instead, the warning bells came from the sewage. Colleges around the country are monitoring wastewater in hopes of stopping coronavirus outbreaks before they get out of hand. Utah State became at least the second school to quarantine hundreds of students after sewage tests detected the virus. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN – Because of Tuesday’s northern Utah windstorm several department of health testing locations were closed yesterday and a UDOH spokesman said it could result in lower test numbers for the next several days.

Despite that, 3,194 Utahns were tested for the coronavirus since Tuesday and 314 positive cases of the disease were included in the UDOH Wednesday report. The last seven days average shows an average of 4,302 new tests were conducted each day.

The Bear River Health Department reported nine positive cases in northern Utah Wednesday with seven in Cache County and two in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,703 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,232 in Cache County and 460 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,703 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,410 are described as recovered.

There is one COVID patient from the district hospitalized, a Cache County resident.

Hospitalizations are trending down and 116 Utah patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The last seven days average shows 119 patients have been taken care of in Utah hospitals. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations amount to 3,263.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.1 percent.

There have been 55,673 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 47,084 are considered recovered.

The have been 427 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is three more than Tuesday.

As of Tuesday 698,541 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 33,981 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 389 COVID deaths in the state with 61 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.