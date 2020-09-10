Family launch charity fund for children of Providence murder suicide

Photo of Heidi Bentley and her three children, Kamden, Peyton, and Chase. Heidi was killed by her ex-husband, July 24, 2020.

LOGAN — It has been less than two months since three young children became orphans in a horrific murder suicide in Providence. Kamden, Peyton, and Chase Bentley were inside their mother’s apartment when their father, Mathew Bentley shot and killed Heidi Bentley outside, and later took his own life.

Relatives have rallied around the children, trying to help them heal from the trauma that has been felt by everyone who knew the family. They have also launched a Gofundme account to assist with the kid’s expenses.

Sarah Gaines, Mathew’s cousin, said the three children have moved into their grandparent’s home in Millville. They are trying to piece their lives back together while coping with the tragic loss.

“They are doing like kids do,” explained Gaines. “They were really happy to see their cousins. We felt really blessed that we were able to spend a lot of time with them. I know they just started school and their grandma made sure to take a picture of them the same way Heidi did every year, putting them side-by-side and show what grade they are in.”

On July 24, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident outside the Deer Creek Village Apartments around 11:45 p.m. The caller stated they were on the phone with Heidi, heard her scream “No” and then gunshots.

When deputies arrived on scene they located Heidi dead in a vehicle outside the apartment. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

A SWAT tactical team and Crisis Negotiators were later able to pinpoint a nearby home where Mathew was located. They used a robot to enter the residence and found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gaines said the family started the Gofundme account after people started contacting them, asking how they could help. The fund will assist the kids as a way to help with expenses, as legal details will take several months to be sorted out, as well as helping with any future needs that come up.

“You want to do something and you can’t do anything when somebody dies an untimely death, especially like this. But I think it helps the community to have something concrete that they can do. And I think it helps the family, because they know that even in a terrible situation, they are loved and it helps them heal.”

The Bentley Children Support Fund has already raised more than $4,000. The family has appreciated the love and support by countless people; friends, neighbors and even those they may never meet.

Those who are experiencing intimate partner violence, or know someone who is, are urged to call the Utah Domestic Violence Link Line, 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

