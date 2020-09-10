June 7, 1935 – September 9, 2020 (age 85)

Our loving husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend, Grant Darwin Young, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020.

Grant was born on June 7, 1935 to Isaac Albert Young and Mary Elzada Nelson. He was born in Perry, Utah and lived his whole life there.

He attended Perry Elementary and Box Elder High School, where he graduated.

A group of Perry boys dated a group of Willard girls. After dating others, Grant and Nola found their way to each other. Grant married Nola May Nebeker on July 1, 1955 in the Logan Temple. They have three children, Brian, Cori and Blake.

Grant was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several bishoprics and 12 years as stake clerk.

Grant served on the Perry Irrigation Board. He spent his time being a gentleman farmer. Grant worked at Thiokol as a systems analyst during the day and spent countless hours in the peach orchard.

He loved fast pitch softball, baseball, golf, basketball and hunting. Grant loved spending time with his family and most of all the grand kids and great grandkids. He was lovingly referred to as Grandpa Peaches.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Grant is survived by his loving wife; children, Brian (Sheri), Cori (Richard) Hendrix, Blake (Lorrie); 9 grandkids and 27 great-grandkids.

The family wishes to thank Kathy, Dixie and Judy from Bristol Hospice for the care they gave to Grant. We are also grateful for the love and support that was shown to our family from the neighbors.

A private family service will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00am. Friends that wish to view the service may follow the link and watch the live stream of the service by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.