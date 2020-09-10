Number of self-reported COVID-19 cases at BYU almost doubles

Photo by: Mark A. Philbrick/BYU Copyright 2007. All Rights Reserved.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Officials say the number of self-reported coronavirus cases on Brigham Young University’s campus has almost doubled to 146. That figure from Monday is up from 80 cases last week.

The school says in a statement that many of the self-reported cases have stemmed from gatherings both on-campus and off-campus.

BYU started partial in-person instruction on Aug. 31, with students also taking some classes remotely. The university says officials are currently examining what circumstances would force the school to transition exclusively online.

BYU Media Relations Manager Todd Hollingshead says one factor is that the university only has room to isolate about 200 students.