Recognition for a local bike park dubbed the ‘jewel of Northern Utah’

Patrons enjoy Logan's Bridger Bike Park on Thursday evening.

LOGAN — Logan City recently got recognition for a park that is geared for bicycle enthusiasts of all skill levels. The Bridger Bike Park located near Bridger Elementary School (west of 400 West) has been in existence since October of last year.

At the 2020 Utah Outdoor Recreation Summit held last month, they won the Project of the Year award. The park was described by representatives of the summit as the ‘jewel of Northern Utah’. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Logan Parks and Recreation Director Russ Akina talked about how the park came about.

“The origins of the bike park really grew out of the need that we were observing at the skate park. The skate park was designed, constructed in 2000, based on at that time, we were working on our master plan,” he said.

Akina said there was a General Obligation Bond that was held at that time that produced, among other things, the skate park.

“And over that time we had begun to see other uses of which the skate park wasn’t designed for, but nevertheless was a clear indication that we needed to address the need for a place for bikes to be outside and have outdoor recreation activity to do just as skaters and everybody else who had something to do outside.”

Specific recognition and appreciation also went to then-Cache County Trails Planner Dayton Crites, Logan Mayor Holly Daines, then-mayor Craig Peterson, Cache Trails Alliance (CTA) fundraising organizers Tim Wolford & Sandra Escareno and their team; the leadership team at CTA: Paul Gibbons & Paul Richins; and generous donors, both small and large, that had a hand in bringing this project to fruition.