Audrey Uzell Michaelson just celebrated her 95th birthday.

She was born August 23, 1925 to William Henry (1872-1935) and Mary Ann Wilkes Michaelson (1883-1977) in her home in St. Charles. She was the only daughter after six older brothers: Vyvian (1906-1969), Tobe (1909-1982) Pres (1913-1988), Andy (1915-1988), Daryl (1918-1981), Elmont (1923-2008).

Audrey went to elementary school in St. Charles and graduated from Fielding High School in Paris, Idaho in 1943, where she loved being in the pep club.

Audrey’s first three jobs were all in the courthouse in Paris. Her first job, right out of school, was with the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s office, providing driver’s licenses and car registrations. With her first paycheck she purchased a record player. Second job, Audrey worked as the Deputy Assistant to the Bear Lake County Treasurer. Lastly, Audrey became the clerk for the Bear Lake County Superintendent of Schools, which ended up moving their offices to Montpelier, Idaho.

In 1963, Audrey was among the first employees at the new Tri State Bank in Montpelier. She retired from the bank at 70 years of age after working there for 33 years. Audrey was an elegant woman, the epitome of a career woman always wearing nylons, heels, and red lipstick.

Along with her day job, Audrey was the City Clerk for the City of St. Charles for 30 years.

Since her high school glee club days Audrey has sung with various groups and performances. She had a beautiful soprano voice but also sang harmony.

Audrey was so ladylike but she also loved fishing and driving her lawn tractor.

Her greatest joy was her family. She loved and spoiled her 14 nieces and nephews with silver dollars and two-dollar bills, family pictures, Michaelson Quartet CD’s, and most recently raspberry jam.

Audrey was a natural caregiver. She cared for her Aunt Lizzie, her mother in their advanced years, and her friend, Rao Hymas. She cared for her kitties, which were her children. Then these last years, others have cared for her. We are so grateful for The Manor and BL Skilled Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided for Audrey.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the St. Charles Cemetery, Cemetery Road, St. Charles, Idaho.

