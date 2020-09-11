November 13, 1932 – September 9, 2020 (age 87)

Dixie Jean Simmons, 87, of Clinton, Utah, formerly of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Clinton, Utah.

Dixie was born November 13, 1932 in Lewisville, Idaho to Joseph Hyrum Selmon and Jennie Maude Barney.

Dixie attended grade schools in Lewisville and graduated from Rigby High School.

On February 10, 1953, Dixie married Keith Simmons in Lewisville. The were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 11, 1976.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and taught lessons often.

Dixie loved to make dolls and was also an oil painter. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, especially doll clothes.

Dixie is survived by her children, Ronald (Celia) Simmons of Blackfoot, Idaho; Glenda (Douglas) Wright of Franklin, Idaho; Jenine (Michael) Spencer of Syracuse, Utah and Lynnette (Brett) Roberts of Taylorsville Utah; 13 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Simmons; her parents; and her siblings, Billy Selmon, Verla Oswald, Glen Selmon, Leo Selmon and Gay Coles.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends beginning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Hawker Funeral Home.