Green Canyon defeats Ridgeline 3-2 in Region 11 girls tennis

NORTH LOGAN – The Green Canyon girls tennis team defeated Ridgeline three matches to two on Thursday, led by a dominating performance and two close finishes. In the 1st Singles match, Green Canyon’s Alli Phillips battled Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley through three, very close sets. Phillips won the first set 7-5, Brenchley rallied to win the second 6-4, then the two battled in an epic third set with Phillips eventually winning 7-6 (5).

Green Canyon’s Ava Checketts defeated Kiersten Daines 6-3, 6-2 in 3rd Singles and the Green Canyon duo of Olivia Phillips and Alice Wilkinson defeated Emma Hansen and Ellie Carlston in 1st Doubles 6-3, 7-5.

Ridgeline’s Meera Gardner defeated Green Canyon’s Halle Kendrick in 2nd Singles 6-0, 6-4, and the Ridgeline duo of Lauren Ellis and Alicia Smith defeated Maren McKenna and Kate Anderson 6-4, 7-5 in 2nd Doubles.

See a gallery of the matches below.

Photos by Sean Greene / evergreenestudios.photoreflect.com