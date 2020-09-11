Idaho governor restores $99 million in education funding

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is restoring $99 million in K-12 education funding he cut earlier this year amid budget shortfall concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor also said Friday that another $50 million will be made available to parents so they’re less likely to leave the workforce while their children learn amid pandemic challenges.
The program will provide $1,500 per child with a maximum of $3,500 per family.
The money is coming from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion federal emergency relief package approved earlier this year. Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has nearly 35,000 infections and just over 400 deaths through Thursday.