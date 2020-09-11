State’s new COVID-19 count for Friday balloons to 656 new cases

LOGAN – When the Utah Department of Health reported the coronavirus case count today the number of new cases had ballooned to 656.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn explained this caseload growth is the largest daily increase the UDOH has reported since late-July.

”We are looking closely at the numbers and want to reiterate,” Dunn explained, “as we have throughout this response, that one day of data does not necessarily indicate a trend.”

Even with the increase the state’s current seven-day rolling average of 403 cases a day is still lower than last Friday’s seven-day rolling average of 409 cases a day.

The seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.0 percent.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to 56,675.

The Bear River Health Department reported 45 positive cases in northern Utah Friday with 41 in Cache County and four in Box Elder County.

On Friday, 123 Utah patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations amount to 3,288.

Of the 56,675 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 48,021 are considered recovered.

The have been 431 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is one more than Thursday.

As of Friday 707,807 tests have been administered.

The most recent Idaho update shows 34,617 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 407 COVID deaths in the state with 61 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.