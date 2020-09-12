CacheARTS announces National Touring Season lineup

The legendary "Sons of the Pioneers" are among the acts slated to perform in the upcoming 2020-21 National Touring Season at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts has announced its 2020-21 National Touring Season events.

CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan says that road show production series will kick off Oct. 21 with “This is Her Place,” a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Utah Public Radio podcast of the same name.

Each episode of “This is Her Place” highlights two Utah women, one a historical figure and the other a contemporary female, whose lives make Utah uniquely theirs.

The podcast series is co-hosted by community advocate Naomi Watkins and longtime UPR broadcaster Tom Williams. Produced by Allison Pond, with executive producer Patrick Mason, the podcast is generously supported by funding from private donors and Utah State University’s “Year of the Woman” initiative.

Hassan said the “This is Her Place” celebration on Oct. 21 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre will recapture the excitement of creating the podcast through stories, video clips and audio bites with some of its creative team appearing live and others streaming in their observations.

On Nov. 9, the Ririe Woodbury Dance Company will perform a modern choreography concert.

The Ririe Woodbury Dance Company has earned its reputation as Utah’s foremost contemporary dance troupe by embracing the work of legendary choreographers, by touring worldwide and by developing dynamic educational and community outreach programming.

The RWD performance in Logan will feature the troupe’s trademark varieties of dance styles, guaranteed to appeal to every type of contemporary dance aficionado.

The National Touring Season will take a down home turn on Dec.19, when the renowned “Bar-J Wranglers” take the stage.

The veteran six-man cowpoke band promises to make the holidays brighter by taking audience members down memory lane to the golden age of the Old West with songs, stories, comedy, yodeling, fiddling and more.

“Collision of Rhythm” will debut an extraordinary show that’s been described as “… Stomp meets Blue Man meets Cirque du Soleil …” on April 14, 2021.

The innovative musical show features the talents of tap-dancing virtuoso Aaron Williams and beatbox-juggling artist Bronkar Lee.

The two Internet stars actually perform as a 12-person band, explosively moving from instrument-to-instrument while simultaneously dancing and juggling. Between musical numbers, Williams and Lee also do stand-up comedy and interact with audience members.

The legendary “Sons of the Pioneers” will climax the Nation Touring Season events on April 16, 2021 with a show that infuses fresh energy into classic music of the American West.

Organized in 1934 by singing cowboy Roy Rogers, “Sons of the Pioneers” have been performing continuously since then with a total of 47 vocalists and musicians participating during the past three-quarters of a century.

Over the years, the troupe’s repertoire has remained unchanged. “Sons of the Pioneers” still perform favorite tunes like “Cool Water” and “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” along with classics about the prairies, trail drives, tall timber, cowboys, broncos, night herds, outlaws, mountains and western values.

Tickets for the shows in the National Touring Season go on sale 30 days in advance of each performance.

All performances will begin a 7:30 p.m. A matinee of the “Bar-J Wranglers” show at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 is also slated.

Based on lessons learned from this summer’s Random Acts Community Performance Series, Hassan says that the Eccles Theatre will observe all appropriate health precautions during its National Touring Season events.