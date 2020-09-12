Malouf bolstering their Foundation by adding Director of Government Relations post

Sam and Kacie Malouf started the bedding company in 2003 and ran it by them selves until they hired their first employee around 2010.

NIBLEY — Malouf is building up their foundation to enhance their goal of ending child sexual exploitation and sex trafficking by adding Marlon Bateman to their team. Bateman will be the Malouf Foundation’s director of government relations with responsibilities of expanding the reach of the foundation.

The Malouf foundation wants to be the major player in eliminating human trafficking, Malouf Chief Legal Officer Jeff Steed said.

“We want to be a pioneer in eradicating human trafficking, and Marlon is the key to that success,” Steed said. “He’s going to help align our efforts in the private and public sectors, which will lead to significant, nationwide results.”

Bateman brings a strong networking and government background to Malouf.

“He recently moved to Utah from Washington D.C., where he served as chief of staff to the Office of Policy Planning at the Department of State,” said Alicia Richmond company spokesman. “Bateman’s role at Malouf will involve facilitating government relations, coordinating grants, and building awareness for the Malouf Foundation.”

The Malouf Foundation also focuses on education for prevention, healing for survivors, and enabling justice. They raise funds to build these initiatives and to support other organizations work to extract and rescue trafficked children. Bateman will be a key figure in accomplishing those efforts.

“During a recent visit to D.C. we spoke with many of our elected leaders who were shocked by the scope of trafficking in the United States,” Bateman said. “It’s essential to help our government officials understand the facts and support the work we’re developing.”

Bateman said the Nibley-based company’s culture swept him away when he first arrived, and he is absolutely sold on what the company is building.

“Sam and Kacie are some of the most genuine people I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” he said. “I look forward to coming to work every day and promoting Malouf products and serving the needs of the Foundation.”

Bateman’s work ethic, education and dedication to the country and its causes is hard to beat.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps infantry out of high school and served tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. After serving four years in the Marine Corps, he attended the University of California, Los Angeles where he completed a bachelor’s degree in History.

Before coming to Malouf, Bateman oversaw media relations and public affairs for the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and held a position in communications for Oracle.

The Malouf Foundation is a registered 501© nonprofit organization founded in 2016 and based out of Nibley. The foundation is dedicated to bringing comfort to community members by helping them fulfill basic needs during difficult times.

The Foundation works closely with local charities providing comfort and care for abuse victims as well as support children and families in need. The Foundation’s banner cause is to fight child sexual exploitation and trafficking. Through its charity network and parent company, Malouf™, the Foundation gives 100 percent of its resources to the people it serves. For more information about the Malouf Foundation, visit malouffoundation.org.

Malouf is a Certified B Corporation founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Nibley. It is a growing leader in the furniture and bedding industry, with a wide range of innovative products including mattresses, adjustable bed bases, furniture, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers.

Their products can be found in over 15,000 retail partner locations in the U.S. and its growing international team now serves over 25 countries.