COVID-19 counts are surging in Utah and Salt Lake counties; 26 new cases in Northern Utah

LOGAN – The total of COVID-19 positive tests for Friday, Saturday and Sunday — 1,856 — is the most for a three-day period in the last two months.

It includes the 628 cases in the state’s Sunday report plus 656 Friday and 572 Saturday.

Those numbers have pushed the rolling seven-day average for positive cases to 454 a day.

Total case counts have grown recently in Utah and Salt Lake counties; the seven-day rolling average in Salt Lake County Sunday was over 154 cases a day.

Also, Utah’s seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.3 percent.

The Bear River Health Department reported 26 positive cases in northern Utah both Saturday and Sunday. It broke down to 22 from Cache County and four from Box Elder County Saturday and 25 from Cache and one from Box Elder Sunday.

There have been 2,834 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,346 in Cache County, 475 in Box Elder County and 13 in Rich County.

Of the 2,834 positives in the district, 2,478 are considered “recovered”. There are three patients hospitalized, all from Cache County.

At the end of last week Utah State University said 89 staff or faculty reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks. Included are those who self-reported to the university, cases identified through testing on campus and cases the university has received notice of through local health departments.

There have been 11 deaths in the district, six in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

On Sunday, 129 Utah patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations have grown to 3,326.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to 57,875.

Of the 57,875 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 48,690 are considered recovered.

The have been 433 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is the same as Saturday.

As of Friday 716,873 tests have been administered.

The most recent Idaho indicates 35,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 415 COVID deaths in the state with 64 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.