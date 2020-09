Photos and results by Deanna Thornley.

Top 10 medal

Girls:

Kate Dickson from SkyView was 5th with 19:33.3

Madison Patrick was 9th with 19:52.4

As a team Ridgeline was 4th and SkyView was 7th

Boys:

Spencer Adams was 10th with a time of 16:58.1

As a team Ridgeline was 5th and SkyView was 9th

MC Girls & Boys were 10th in their races

Logan Girls were 14, Boys were 10th