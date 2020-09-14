Bear River Mental Health providing resources to cope with pandemic anxiety

NAMI classes are usually offered at their office located at 90 East 200 North in Logan on the North side of the Bear River Mental Health building.

LOGAN -The State of Utah has invested quite a bit of money, resources and public messaging in getting the word out on help that exists when it comes to suicide prevention. There are quite a few emergency services available in Utah to assist those suffering. But what about non-emergency help when one is dealing with anxiety.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Adam Boman, clinical supervisor for Bear River Mental Health, said anxiety and mental health problems have been greater with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Research suggests that as many as one in five individuals are experiencing a mental health concern at any one time. That could include depression or anxiety or other things and that those issues could benefit from being discussed with a professional. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rates of anxiety and depression have seemed more pronounced, understandably so,” he explained.

Boman said even rural communities are not immune from theses problems. It is a wide, impactful situation that affects people no matter where they live. He said it’s important not to blame ourselves if we are having a hard time.

“We talk of going to our doctors, we talk of going to our dentists, other professionals to help us be physically well. But it’s often just as important to talk to someone to stay mentally well because we’re connected,” he added. “If our physical health is not where it needs to be, it impacts mental health and visa versa. So having those conversations is vitally important.”

If individuals need help they can reach out to Bear River Mental Health at 435-752-0750 and they will be able make appropriate referrals or get services set up through one of their sites in Cache, Box Elder or Rich counties. Also at their website: brmh.com.