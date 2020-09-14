Callie C. Godfrey

Our kind and loving Callie passed away peacefully in her home of Layton, Utah on September 8, 2020. At her passing she was surrounded by her faithful and caring husband of 45 years Kirk Ralph Godfrey, and loving children Jonathan, Matthew, Sarah, and Megan. Callie was 67.

Callie began her life in Santa Monica, California. She was born to Willford Boyd Christensen and Betty Jean (Chandler). She spent her childhood years living in Northbrook a suburb of Chicago. Her parents worked hard to provide Callie with opportunities and education. School came naturally to Callie who loved to read and write. She always had a book going throughout her life. In high school she was the show-chairman for her a synchronized swim team and a student council representative. While growing up when Callie was asked about her future, she would always respond I want to be a mother and teacher. She loved all children and being around them. Her childlike qualities of love and honesty drew children to her as well.

She accomplished both desires of mother and teacher while attending Utah State University. She caught the eye of Kirk while skiing at Beaver Mountain. After a brief courtship they married in the Logan temple on July 3, 1975. She graduated the next year with a degree in elementary education. While Kirk was finishing his education in business finance, they welcomed their first child Jonathan in December of ’77.

While her kids were growing Callie enjoyed the fondest years of her life. She loved watching her kids play sports, dance, and sing. Whatever they were involved in she was fully invested. It was often joked by the children that when they finished or graduated from something, mom did too. Four children could not have been more blessed to be raised by her. Callie’s life was also filled with service for others. She served in many leadership callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but of course she felt most at home teaching primary. Her acts of service for her children and others were small, she had a quiet dignity in carrying them out. Most of them were only known to her and the person she was helping.

Where she was quiet in her service she was trusted in her relationships. She loved to know about people’s lives and their ongoings, not to gossip but to minister and help them grow. She loved to text and talk to people. Calls with mother or grandmother could easily turn into an hour. A parent’s phone was often found in a child’s hand who was talking with or texting Grandma Callie.

Despite Callie’s blessed life it was not without trial. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and fought through several different treatments as her cancer spread. She was a willing and gracious patient. She used her trials as a way to empathize and help others with their own experience. Her honesty and ability to be vulnerable helped her turn weakness into strength.

Callie is survived by her husband Kirk, sons Jonathan (Amy), Matthew (Melissa), and daughters Sarah Martin (Sean), and Megan Cox (Justin), and twelve grandchildren. Also, by her two brothers Jeffery B. Christensen (Eve), Peter K. Christensen (Toby), and younger sister Janet Calvert (Todd). Callie above all was a person of gratitude and would be disappointed if we did not thank the many friends and family members that played a role in her life. Thank you for being a part of her life.

A public visitation was held for Callie September 13, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Farfield Road, Layton Utah.

A funeral service was held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the Peacefield Ward, 1589 East Gentile Street, Layton, Utah. Masks and social distancing are required at both events.

Due to current limitations on gathering, live attendance at the service is by invitation only. A live stream of the funeral will be available here. The Streaming code is 95051.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.