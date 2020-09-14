JBS USA to invest $1.7 million into Hyrum City

File photo of Hyrum City Museum Director Jami J. Van Huss talks with a cub scout group about the meaning of Cache Valley and the display of animal skins.

HYRUM– JBS USA is working with Hyrum City leaders to identify where to put a $1.7 million investment they recently committed to give the city.

The world’s largest processor of fresh beef and pork is working with Hyrum City officials to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs. They are looking at three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.

Building on its ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, JBS USA plans to invest in Hyrum where a meat processing facility that employs more than 1,300 people is located.

Darren Olsen, JBS Hyrum Plant General Manager, realizes the challenges of keeping his employees safe during a pandemic while producing safe meat products for consumers.

“Producing food for our country every day is something we are extremely proud of, but through the Hometown Strong initiative we’re going to be able to do even more for our community,” Olsen said. “Our focus during the past few months has been on the health and safety of our team members, and we are humbled to now partner with our hometown to make meaningful contributions and look toward the future.”

Hyrum Mayor Stephanie Miller said JBS is a great business to have in her city and feels fortunate to have them in the community.

“They provide employment that brings well-paying jobs, helping their employees to take care of their families,” she said. “Through the years they have been supportive with services and commodities for city events.”

Over the years the city has developed a great working partnership with the meat packing company, Miller said.

Ron Salveson, Hyrum city administrator, said JBS approached them last fall about getting more involved in the community.

“We’ve had minor discussions about the funds,” he said. “It’s still early and we don’t know where they want to make their investment.”

He said the $1.7 million is approximately on third of their operating budget and it could be a big boost to the city.

“The JBS USA Hyrum beef production facility has an annual payroll of more than $60 million,” said Nikki Richardson of the corporate communications office. “The facility supports more than 100 producers, paying them nearly $900 million per year for their livestock.”

Richardson said JBS US has invested more than $72 million in capital improvements in the Hyrum facility over the last five years.

“Projects for Hyrum community are currently being evaluated and identified,” she said. “All funds will be allocated by the end of 2020.”

When projects are identified, there will likely be individual announcements, and potentially events, to share specific details.

If community members or organizations have ideas for how the money should be invested, they can send suggested proposals to hometownstrong@jbssa.com.

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods.