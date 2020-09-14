North Park police arrest man after vicious attack

Booking photo for Daniel G. Heyworth (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after police claim he “viciously” attacked another man for being with his ex-girlfriend. Daniel G. Heyworth was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday night, held on suspicion of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other offenses.

According to a probable cause statement, a North Park police officer was dispatched to a physical fight earlier in the evening. The victim reportedly was bleeding from his nose, eyes, and needed an ambulance.

As the officer arrived on the scene, Heyworth was seen walking away from the victim. He was holding his hands up in the air and was yelling.

Several witnesses claimed Heyworth attacked the man for being with a former girlfriend. He reportedly pushed the victim to the floor, punched and kicked him, spit on him, gouged his eyes to the point they began bleeding and bloodied his nose. He also bit the victim’s arm to the point of blood being drawn from the bite.

The attack continued until the victim lost consciousness. He was treated by paramedics and later transported to Logan Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police report stated, when law enforcement tried to arrest Heyworth, he resisted, yelling profanities, spitting blood on one deputy and kicking another. The officer and deputies sustained cuts and minor injuries.

Heyworth reportedly admitted to the assault. He told law enforcement he had beat the (obscenity) out of the victim.

Jail booking records show Heyworth is being held $13,820 bond.

Formal charges are expected to be filed this week.

