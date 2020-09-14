Sharon Buttars Larsen

Sharon B. Larsen, 85, passed away September 11, 2020 at her home of natural causes.

She was born at home on June 2, 1935, daughter of Joseph and Tressa Buttars in Clarkston, Utah. She attended North Cache High School and graduated in 1953.

On September 12, 1954 she married Harlow G. Larsen and together they had 5 children. She worked from time to time at Lamb Weston in American Falls but her first calling was a wife and homemaker.

She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sharon loved to read, crotchet, tole paint, sew, and cook. She and her husband built a cabin in Island Park and enjoyed spending time there with her children grandchildren and friends. She was also an avid college football fan.

She is survived by her children, Harlow LaMar Larsen, Tressa Denise Ballard, Terry Lynn Newsom, Kimberly Carlson, all of Pocatello, Idaho, and Jodi Lee Larson of Nampa, Idaho; 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlow; and her parents, Joseph and Tressa.

There will be a viewing held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Newton Cemetery, 1005 North 100 West, Newton, Utah, where she will be buried next to her husband, Harlow.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Colonial Funeral Home.