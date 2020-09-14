Two remaining defendants involved in Blacksmith Fork incident sentenced to jail

LOGAN — The two men convicted with harassing a Box Elder County family at a campsite in Blacksmith Fork Canyon in May 2018 have been sentenced to serve 10-days in jail. The two defendants, 23-year-old Wyatt D. Pack and 43-year-old Cory B. Durney, were both ordered to report to the Cache County Jail by Friday.

Pack and Durney were sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference with their attorney. Both men previously accepted plea deals. Pack pleaded guilty to attempted riot and theft by extortion, both class A misdemeanors; and, attempted use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class B misdemeanor. Durney pleaded guilty to attempted riot and attempted assault, both class A misdemeanors.

On May 25, 2018 the Caballero family had vehicle trouble while towing a trailer in Blacksmith Fork Canyon. They found a pull out where they called for help to tow their disabled truck and their camper.

The Caballeros were in a spot on public land where the defendants had already placed their trailer, ahead of a planned Memorial Day camping trip. As the family waited for help, the group arrived at the campsite.

A video showed Pack yelling at the Caballeros and demanding they move their truck. He was seen berating the family, at one point asking if the father was deaf and demanding he move the truck immediately. He swore repeatedly and at one point said he would move the truck for $40.

Pack eventually towed the disabled truck down the canyon and a friend arrived to tow the trailer away from the campsite.

During Monday’s sentencing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck told both men that their behavior towards the victims was not tolerated in the community. She noted that they had faced a backlash from the public, resulting in Pack losing his job. She sentenced both men to pay $1,500 fines in addition to the jail time. She also ordered both defendants to write letters of apology to the victims and complete cultural sensitivity training.

In December, the three other adults involved in the incident accepted plea deals, pleading “no contest” to an amended count of attempted riot, a class A misdemeanor. As part of the agreement, the remaining charges against them were dropped and their pleas were held in abeyance for one year.

