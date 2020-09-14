USU ranked the nation’s #2 public university and #10 overall

Old Main

LOGAN – Current Utah State University students are attending one of the top-ranked colleges in the country, according to Washington Monthly’s 2020 National rankings which are based on schools’ contributions to the public good.

The rankings list USU as the number two public university and tenth overall.

Katie Jo North, USU’s executive director of new student enrollment, explains the school’s appeal.

“We have opportunities for anybody in any situation to attend Utah State,” North explained. “Between online and in person and these broadcast classes that we’re all getting very familiar with these days, our job in our office, which is the admission’s office, is to help students come to Utah State in whatever form they look at. So we recruit and admit students to come and be Aggies.”

She said USU is unique because it has the academic quality of a research institution, with the opportunities available in academics,

“But you also pare that with the social side and with service and with these opportunities to get involved, and that’s what makes Utah State really unbeatable in a lot of areas because students can have both those things at once.”

Washington Monthly rates schools based on their contributions to the public good in three categories: social mobility (recruiting and graduating low-income students), research and service.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and accomplishments of our students and faculty,” said Frank W. Galey, executive vice president and provost. “The inclusion of both social mobility and service recognizes our land-grant heritage and reflects our student’s commitment to succeed and their willingness to give back, no matter their personal circumstances.”