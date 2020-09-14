Valley airport to receive $900,000 FAA grant

The Logan-Cache Airport will receive a nearly $900,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for acquisition of surrounding property.

CACHE COUNTY – Officials of Logan City and Cache County are cooperating to obtain nearly $900,000 in federal grants for improvements to the Logan-Cache Airport.

Representing their joint ownership of the airfield, members of the Logan City Council formally accepted the grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sept 1 and their Cache County counterparts followed suit on Sept. 8.

City council chair Amy Z. Anderson said the FAA is providing two grants, one for $484,876 and another for $403,642.

“Under agreements that we have with the FAA, they provide 70 to 80 percent of funding for certain projects at the airport, while we (Logan City and Cache County) pay the remainder,” city council member Jeannie Simmonds explains. “This money will be used to acquire property to prevent challenges to the airspace surrounding the airport.”

“These grants have been in the works for about five years …” Simmonds added.

The Logan-Cache Airport is located in North Logan. Under a 1992 inter-local agreement, its facilities are jointly owned and subsidized by Logan City and Cache County.

With no authority to levy taxes or issue bonds, the airport’s sole sources of revenue are derived from leasing land and buildings or fees for fuel and maintenance.

The airfield has two runways. The larger of the two, designated 17/35, has a length of 9,000 feet and a width of 100 feet. The second runway (10/28) is 5,000 feet long and 60 feet wide.

“In the future, there will be another grant for the resurfacing of Runway 17/35,” Simmonds said, “… whenever we have the matching funds to pay our portion of that project.”

The airport is mainly utilized by commercial flights from surrounding states carrying packages for UPS and FedEX, plus charter flights for Utah State University athletic teams prior to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The university also occupies several hangars at the north end of the airport for its fixed-wing and helicopter training programs.

Additionally, Leading Edge Aviation offers flight training at the airport.