Winona Rock Ballard, 97, was called home on September 10, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah.

She was born on September 4, 1923 in Brigham City, Utah to Peter Edwin and Annie Rock. Winona was the youngest of five sisters. She attended school in Brigham City, Howell, and graduated from Bear River High.

Winona married Thomas Gerald Ballard on September 8, 1942 in the Logan Temple. They lived in Hansel Valley and Tremonton. Together they had two children Pamala and Brent, and are the proud grandparents of 7 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Winona supported Gerald on the farm in Hansel Valley, cooking for the hired men during the harvest season. She worked for Wurlitzer Piano and La-Z-Boy, and was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Winona had many talents and hobbies. Her garden of roses, tulips, and peonies were her pride and joy. Most of all she loved to look out the window at her flowering magnolia tree. Making bread and rice pudding was her favorite way of serving her family and friends. Winona was passionate about was making Christmas stockings for her family. She pieced, stitched and sequined over 50 stockings – each one created uniquely to her satisfaction.

Winona was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was very inspired by the Holy Ghost and listened to His promptings often. She loved to attend the Temple weekly until her health prevented her from going. She was active in genealogy research and served as the Relief Society President among many others callings.

Winona was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Leah, La Preal, Nola and Uneta, husband Gerald and son-in-law Shelton George.

Winona is survived by her children Pamala George, Tremonton and son Brent (Diane) Ballard, Fish Haven, Idaho/Santa Clara, Utah.

A viewing for the family will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton Utah, from 10:00 – 11:00am. The funeral service will follow at 11:30am. Burial will be at the Tremonton City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.