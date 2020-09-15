FBI arrests Logan man suspected of downloading ‘thousands’ of child porn images and videos

Booking photo for Michael D. Alvey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An FBI investigation has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old Logan man suspected of downloading thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Michael D. Alvey was booked Monday night into the Cache County Jail.

According to a probable cause statement, an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation detected a computer downloading child pornography in July. A check on the computer’s IP address was traced to a Logan residence, near 440 E 700 N, a block north from Adam’s Elementary School.

Monday, a search warrant was served to the address, where agents located several electronic devices. They were taken as evidence and will be turned over to the state crime lab for a forensic examination.

The PC statement said, “A preview was done of some of the electronic devices where there were thousands of images/videos located.” It is unknown whether any of the material was of local children.

Alvey was advised of his Miranda Rights and questioned by law enforcement. He answered some questions but later requested to speak to his attorney.

Jail booking records show Alvey is being held on $200,000 bail. Formal charges are pending the ongoing investigation.

will@cvradio.com