Marjorie Ann Clark Jensen

It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Ann Jensen announce her passing on September 9, 2020 at the age of 82. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 2, 1937 in Montpelier, Vermont, the only child of Clayton Andrew Clark and Beatrice May Tanner.

She married Randall William Jensen on April 29, 1960. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on January 29, 1970. They spent the majority of their lives in Southern California before retiring to Utah in 1993.

She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother. Her home was a gathering place that was always open to anyone. Her sense of humor inspired many stories; a black belt in shopping, a killer fruitcake, and her European adventures to name a few.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy Ann (Steve) Brown, Lori Ann Jensen, Jennifer (Keith Livingston) Jensen, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Randall, her cat Patches, dog-daughters Lady Mortisha and Mindy, and her grand-dog Princess Raven of Bevenburg.

We would like to thank her granddaughter Aubrey Romano and her husband Dean for taking such loving care of her these past seven months. We would also like to acknowledge the superb care and compassion shown by her Hospice RN, Jody Jones and her CNA Kaylee Colvin.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.

