Mavis Catherine Waukechon

February 6, 1942 – August 20, 2020 (age 78)

Our Mama, the matriarch of our family, has moved on for her next heavenly journey after her courageous fight with clear cell renal carcinoma, was one of grace and dignity. She departed at her home on August 20, 2020 surrounded by her daughters and grandsons.

In the winter of 1942, Mom was born into the Menominee Nation in Keshena, Wisconsin. Third of six children to Joseph and Kitty (Catherine) Waukechon.

After graduating from High School she was offered a job with the Federal Government in Ogden, Utah. With one suitcase in hand she boarded a train and headed west. After a lengthy service to the Federal Government which included IRS, Intermountain Indian School, after its closing in 1984, she transferred to the National Park Services until her retirement. Not one to sit still long, mom went on to a second career lasting 15 years as an optician.

While working at Intermountain Indian School she met and married Sammy J. Gallegos and they had two loving daughters, Chrissie and Sammie Jo, which she adored. Mavis also has three wonderful grandsons David L. Andreasen, Danial R. (Courtney) Andreasen, and Alexander S. Burden, three great-grandchildren, and her two dogs, Stan and Molly.

Mom loved spending time cooking for her family especially on holidays, she loved baking to share with family, neighbors and co-workers, and was famous for her salsa as well. She enjoyed hunting, camping, attending Pow Wows, playing softball (a fierce short stop), she taught herself to sew, knit, paint, she was very crafty. Mom ESPECIALLY LOVED TO SHOP!

Mavis is survived by her daughters, grandsons and great-grandchildren, two sisters Kathy (Andy) Anderson, Patricia (Richard) Lawe, nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents, one son, two sisters, and two brother-in-laws.

The family would like to express to the CNS Hospice team and the Huntsman 5th floor staff for their extraordinary care of our Mom.

Mom you leave a giant hole in us that can only be filled with your warm hugs and kisses, we miss you already! LOVE LOTS. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.