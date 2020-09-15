Nikki Arleen Hansen

September 16, 1938 ~ September 14, 2020 (age 81)

Rumors of my death are true. I have prepared this myself, so that my creditors may be informed, and so others may be spared the duty of praise. Say on that eventually I learned humility and patience, and that I was unlucky in love. Grieve only for the slaughter of the English language.

I was born in Logan, Utah, attended public schools there, and studied piano and voice there. I attended Utah State University for an M.A. and finished with a Ph.D. from University of Utah. Both taught me to abjor the split infinitives we see everywhere now.

Ogden became my permanent home, where I worked as a professor of English and as an associate dean of Arts and Humanities at Weber State University.

Like a magpie, I was the neighbor who collected and stored unusual stuff. Whatever you needed, I probably had it.

About church service – I did that, too, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as teacher, pianist, Relief Society President, local missionary. It was my joy to nurture others and be a good friend.

I put up a good battle with pancreatic cancer, but eventually it won.

In lieu of funeral services, I hope for donations to your favorite charities. There better be no “viewing” — or I will haunt all of you. I will be buried privately in Logan Cemetery, next to my parents. Please toss in the remote control and a bowl of popcorn.

My gratitude and love to the many good people who befriended me, prayed for me, and assisted me. That includes the exceptional professionals who treated and cared for me—you were the best of the best.

