Preliminary hearing scheduled for Logan man suspected of date rape

Booking photo for Karsten Hinckley (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 25-year-old Logan man suspected in a date rape crime. Karsten M. Hinckley was arrested last winter and later released on $40,000 bond.

Hinckley participated in a virtual hearing Monday afternoon in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Susanne Gustin requested the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case. A judge will also determine whether to bind Hinckley over for trial.

Logan City police officers began investigating Hinckley after the alleged victim contacted 911 on Dec. 26. She claimed that she was on a date with the suspect when he sexually assaulted her.

Hinckley cooperated with police when they contacted him hours later. He was booked into the Cache County Jail and later released on pretrial supervision after posting bail.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set the preliminary hearing for Oct. 6.

Hinckley did not speak. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com