Sky View and Ridgeline lead first RPI rankings of 2020 high school football season

SMITHFIELD – On Monday, the Utah High School Activities Association released its first Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) rankings for the 2020 high school football season. The Sky View Bobcats are number one in 4A after five weeks of play and a big win over Region 11 rival Green Canyon. The reigning 4A champions have started their 2020 season with a hot start, averaging 43.6 points per game on offense and only allowing 15 points per game on defense.

Sky View hasn’t lost a game since August 23, 2019 (a 17 game win streak) and has only lost a total of three games since the start of the 2017 season. Sky View’s next opponent on the schedule is Ridgeline, the number two team in this week’s RPI rankings.

The Riverhawks are also undefeated so far, but have only played four games. Their scheduled game against 6A Cyprus in week two was cancelled after several Cyprus players tested positive for coronavirus. The early break gave the Riverhawks some extra time to work on their offense and defense. Offensively, Ridgeline is averaging 36.25 points per game while giving up 19.75.

The Riverhawks escaped Tremonton after a goal line tackle at the end of regulation, defeating Bear River 34-27 last Friday. Despite the loss, the Bear River Bears still find themselves in the top 10 of 4A, coming in at number 6 with a 3-2 record.

The matchup between Sky View and Ridgeline was moved up to Thursday to accommodate a statewide television broadcast of the game. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will also be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, 104.5 The Ranch and streaming online with Dave Simmons and Nick Zollinger calling the play-by-play.

Region 11 RPI Standings in Week 5:

#1 – Sky View (5-0, 1-0)

#2 – Ridgeline (4-0, 1-0)

#6 – Bear River (3-2, 0-1)

#14 – Logan (2-3, 1-0)

#15 – Green Canyon (2-3, 0-1)

#17 – Mountain Crest (1-4, 0-1)

In 5A, Box Elder’s first RPI ranking reflects the challenging year the Bees have had so far. Box Elder (1-4, 1-0) has had some close games, finishing 1-2 in games decided by a touchdown or less. The Bees are ranked 20th after picking up their first win of the season on Friday, defeating Region 5 opponent Farmington 15-14.

Region schedule this week:

Thursday:

Ridgeline vs Sky View (broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on 104.5 The Ranch and online here).

Friday:

Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon (broadcast on 107.7 FM, on 100.9 FM and online here).

Logan vs Bear River (Logan coverage broadcast on 102.1 FM / 610 AM KVNU and online here. Bear River coverage broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and online here).

Box Elder (1-4, 1-0) vs Viewmont (1-3, 0-1)