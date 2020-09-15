US Postal Service sends wrong info about Utah by-mail voting

Mail-in ballots.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State officials in Utah say the U.S. Postal Service has sent erroneous information to Utah voters about the upcoming election, decreasing public confidence in the service’s ability to handle ballots this year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the office of Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said the Postal Service mailed a postcard to homes across the state last week urging voters to request their ballots at least 15 days before Election Day.

Cox argued that the postcard’s information did not apply in Utah because all active registered voters in the state automatically receive their ballots in the mail.