US Postal Service sends wrong info about Utah by-mail voting

Written by Associated Press
September 15, 2020
Mail-in ballots.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State officials in Utah say the U.S. Postal Service has sent erroneous information to Utah voters about the upcoming election, decreasing public confidence in the service’s ability to handle ballots this year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the office of Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said the Postal Service mailed a postcard to homes across the state last week urging voters to request their ballots at least 15 days before Election Day.

Cox argued that the postcard’s information did not apply in Utah because all active registered voters in the state automatically receive their ballots in the mail.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.