Utah’s 7-day average for percent of positives is high: 10.6 percent; 36 new cases in Bear River Health District

LOGAN – Utah’s surge in new COVID-19 cases continued Tuesday when 562 new positives were reported across the state.

And other underlying numbers are growing as well.

The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests broke a record when it reached 10.6 percent Tuesday, the same day the state reported the new seven-day rolling average for positive tests jumped from 487 to 522.

Testing demand, the number of tests administered each day, is down. There were only 3,930 tests administered the last 24 hours; the current seven-day rolling average is 4,324 tests a day (it was 7,000 a day in July).

The Bear River Health Department reported 36 positive cases in Northern Utah Wednesday. It breaks down to 24 from Cache County and 12 from Box Elder County.

There have been 2,890 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District, 2,389 in Cache County, 488 in Box Elder County and 13 in Rich County.

Of the 2,890 positives in the district, 2,491 are considered “recovered”. There are still three patients hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 11 deaths in the district, six in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

On Tuesday, there are 128 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Utah. From the beginning of the outbreak, total hospitalizations have grown to 3,361.

Also, the total number of positive cases detected since early-March has grown to exactly 59,000.

Among those positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March, 49,327 are considered recovered.

The have been 436 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is the same as Monday.

As of Tuesday 725,612 tests have been administered in the six months of the pandemic.

The most recent Idaho report indicates 35,532 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 419 COVID deaths in the state with 64 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.