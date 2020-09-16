LETTER: Gratitude and blessings for a community response

Our hearts are overflowing with appreciation and gratitude to members of our community who collaborated with St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church to provide food and hygiene items to families impacted by the COVID-19 virus. People across Cache Valley, along the Wasatch Front, and throughout Utah donated food, cash, and gift cards.

Volunteers held food drives, shopped, sorted, and organized inventory into a week’s worth of supplies, and safely delivered them to families from southern Idaho all the way to Ogden. We worked directly with and coordinated our community-wide outreach with The Family Place, Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC), Friends Feeding Families, Church of God in Hyrum, the Cache Food Pantry, and the LDS Bishops’ Storehouse.

Three hundred forty two COVID-19 baskets were delivered to quarantined families’ homes and provided at the drive-through COVID Relief evening at the Cache Fairgrounds. Thank you very much for all of the prayers and the many other ways in which you responded to our community’s need.

It was an extraordinary two-month effort that was only accomplished with the combined efforts of parish and community members.

Gratitude and blessings always.

Rev. Rogelio Felix Rosas

St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Administrator

Rev. Joshua Maria Santos

St. Thomas Aquinas Pastoral Associate

