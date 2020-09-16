Logan man convicted of downloading child porn now suspected of sexting with teen girls

Booking photo for Daniel G. Archibald (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 44-year-old former Logan man convicted of downloading hundreds of videos and pictures of children being sexually abused is now being investigated for allegedly sexting with a teenage girl. Daniel G. Archibald has been transferred back to Utah after law enforcement agents in Idaho claimed he violated his probation.

Archibald participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He previously pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and one misdemeanor of distribution of an intimate image.

In February, Archibald was sentenced to serve one-year in jail and then be placed on 48-months probation. However, due to a reported open wound on his leg, he temporarily was allowed to move to Idaho and live with his parents while receiving medical care.

According to a probation violation report, Adult Probation and Parole received an allegation that Archibald had purchased a smart phone to contact people through social media. He was also sending inappropriate messages to a minor he met online.

Archibald spoke to the probation agent. He admitted to the allegation and said, “he had made some bad choices.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray told the court that charges against Archibald are now pending in Idaho. Federal charges may also be filed after the defendant allegedly contacted a federal agent, posing as a 13-year-old girl, and tried to arrange to have sex with her.

Defense attorney David Mack told the court, Archibald is back in Utah but his leg still hasn’t reportedly healed. He asked for time so the defendant could continue to receive medical care.

Judge Thomas Willmore prohibited Archibald from leaving the state, and ordered him to immediately begin wearing an ankle monitor on the uninjured leg. He ordered him to appear again in court Oct. 20. In the meantime, he also prohibited him from having any electronic device except for a flip phone.

